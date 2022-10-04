Watch CBS News

Family of four kidnapped in Merced County

A manhunt is underway right now in Merced County to find a family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, taken against their will. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the family was kidnapped at gunpoint from a business on Highway 59.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.