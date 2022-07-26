Sheriff Alex Villanueva does not testify at Civilian Oversight Commission, LASD gang discussed

The LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission heard testimony about tattoos and practices linked to so-called deputy gangs and cliques from a former chief and a current chief in the department. But Sheriff Alex Villanueva declined to testify after he was subpoenaed.

"I think this is his sixth non-appearance," said Sean Kennedy, Civilian Oversight Commission Chair.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami was a no-show as well. Both Murakami and Villanueva will be held in contempt of court if they don't appear at the next hearing.

Villanueva said he wants a format change before he will testify again. This would include an opening statement, the ability to cross examine witnesses and a preview of topics discussed.

"I just need to know what exhibits," said Villanueva. " What evidence they want to present so I can prepare."

But Kennedy said there is no plan to preview their evidence or questions for the sheriff. The commission plans to submit a written rejection to Villanueva's proposal.

Eight LASD deputies allege they were pressured to quit their jobs or leave the East LA Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos. A judge ruled Monday they can move forward with their case with its current causes of action.

"Unless there's evidence of misconduct, I don't say to somebody, 'show me your tattoos,'" said Villanueva. "That does not pass legal muster."

A date for the next meeting has not yet been set but the commission is planning to invite county counsel to discuss whether the deputies can be asked about sub-groups.

"Law enforcement ask people questions all day long," said Kennedy. "We certainly ask young people in the streets if they're members of gangs every day. And there's no reason we can't do the same in the sheriff's department."