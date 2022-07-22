Watch CBS News
Sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg refiled in LA federal court

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman who alleges rapper Snoop Dogg and another man sexually assaulted her nearly nine years ago refiled her case three months after voluntarily withdrawing the suit, according to court documents refiled Wednesday. 

The new case was filed by the woman, using the pseudonym Jane Doe in the complaint, in Los Angeles federal court. 

The case alleges the rapper and his so-called "spiritual advisor" Bishop Don "Magic" Juan attacked her after a concert in Anaheim in 2013.

In April, the woman voluntarily withdrew the suit and the judge dismissed the case in its entirety.

A representative for Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, said at the time that the dismissal was not surprising since the complaint was "full of false allegations and deficiencies."

The lawsuit was initially lodged in February, just before Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl LVI halftime performance, after attempts to settle the case out of court were abandoned.

