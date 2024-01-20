Several members of 7-Eleven robbery crew arrested

A series of arrests have been made in connection with an allegedly robbery crew targeting Southern California 7-Eleven locations.

Deputies say that the robberies happened over a three-day span in the cities of Lakewood, Signal Hill, Long Beach, Compton, Carson and Los Angeles, in a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of the arrests happened over the weekend, when a deputy happened to walk in on a robbery in progress at a 7-Eleven in Carson, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

That same day, investigators also served a search warrant in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, where they detained two additional juvenile males who were allegedly involved in the series of robberies, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement said.

A female juvenile turned herself in hours later on Sunday at the Lakewood Sheriff station, the department noted.

All of the suspects face robbery charges, and some face additional counts of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

While deputies continue to investigate if the suspects are connected to different robberies in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, LASD also reported additional arrests that occurred on Friday.

They say that two men and two women were arrested for their alleged connection to a "takeover robbery" at a 7-Eleven in Compton, located in the 1500 block of S. Long Beach Boulevard at around 10:50 p.m., according to a statement from the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies say that the armed suspect took cash from the store during the robbery.

However, a tracking device had been placed inside of the cash, which alerted the deputies to their location. A traffic stop conducted a short time later resulted in all four arrests without further incident.

During their investigation, deputies reported recovering the money that was taken from the store, as well as two replica handguns.

They say that the four suspects are also possibly linked to other robberies that have happened throughout Southern California in recent weeks.

The suspects names were not released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (310) 605-6500.