LA County deputy foils attempted robbery in Carson 7-Eleven

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Luis Cisneros recounted the moments he unknowingly walked into a 7-Eleven that was getting robbed Tuesday.

"What was going through my mind is that I'm just surprised. Surprised, that I'm actually witnessing this," Cisneros said a few days after the robbery.

Just moments before Cisneros walked into the store, a group of robbery suspects stormed the counter and demanded the clerk open the register. Security camera footage showed one of the suspects pointing the gun at the clerk's head. Seconds after, Cisneros, a 9-year veteran of the department, unsuspectingly walks into the store to simply check on the store clerks he spoke to earlier that day.

"When I opened that door, one of the first things I remember seeing is one person digging into the shelf, another person with the clerk; and for a moment, it felt like time had paused, and I knew I had to react," he said.

He immediately pulled out his firearm right as the suspects tried to escape.

"When that happened I realized that there might have been someone outside that tend to lookouts or getaway drivers," Cisneros said.

Cisneros radioed for help as he constantly checked his back for anyone trying to ambush him. As he waits for his backup to arrive, the suspects can be seen shifting around the counter.

"A sense of relief when they showed up," he said. "They showed up quickly and I'm relieved that the area's now been contained."

The video shows each of the four suspects being arrested and the clerk emerging unharmed.

"He told he's grateful and I reassured him I'm going to stop by a little more often and make sure they are doing good at night time," Cisneros said.