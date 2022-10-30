Watch CBS News
Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. 

Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.

As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. 

No further details were immediately available. 

First published on October 30, 2022

