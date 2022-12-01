Serial rapist who extorted, threatened victims facing 16 charges; Police seeking additional victims

Authorities are searching for additional victims of a serial rapist who now faces 16 felonies for crimes dating back to early 2021.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Michael Watson Jr., 21, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the Antelope Valley after an investigation found him connected to the sexual assault of 13 different women.

The investigation began back in Feb. 2021 when deputies with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a rape involving two women in the 17000 block of Colima Road in Hacienda Heights. They learned that Watson had befriended both of the victims via social media before one of them invited him to their home. While there, he allegedly raped one of the women and stole both of their phones before fleeing from the scene.

According to deputies, he then contacted one of the victims via social media and extorted money by threatening to post indecent images from the phones online.

Watson was linked to several other reported attacks throughout the Southland due to DNA evidence gathered by investigators. He has been connected to attacks in Inglewood, Hollywood and East L.A.

"Every time he left the scene of an incident, he took the victim's cell phones at pistol point and forced them to give up their username and password," said LASD Sergeant Joe Ramos.

In all, investigators connected him to attacks involving 13 different female victims, four of whom were minors. They learned that he would initiate contact with victims via social media, namely Instagram and Snapchat, and convince them to meet in various locations before assaulting them.

"Every victim had a different angle," Ramos said. "If they had nude pictures, he would reach out to these victims and address them, 'Hey I have nude pictures of you, either you give me money or else I'm gonna share them on social media.'"

Watson was charged in September for 16 felony charges including sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and attempted extortion.

He remains behind bars on $1.8 bail.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.