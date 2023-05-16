Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard struck by marbles fired from paintball gun in North Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Security guard struck by marbles in North Hollywood
Security guard struck by marbles in North Hollywood 01:58

A security guard was reportedly struck by glass marbles fired out of a paintball gun in North Hollywood at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

north-hollywood-marble-attack.jpg
Windows on both sides of his vehicle had holes in them resembling bullet holes. The passenger window was blown out and the driver's side was shattered.  KCAL News

Los Angeles police officers responded to the parking lot of the Chevron gas station on the northeast corner of Whitsett Avenue and Sherman Way after the guard pulled in with damaged windows to his car Monday night.

The guard said multiple people followed him on Sherman Way and fired at him, striking him in the neck and chest. He said he was followed from an ATM and was attacked near a Starbucks store.

Windows on both sides of his vehicle had holes in them resembling bullet holes. The passenger window was blown out and the driver's side was shattered.

Glass marbles were found in the vehicle. Officers said the shooting was likely from a paintball-firing replica gun.

The unidentified guard said he was struck multiple times. He was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The guard was treated at the scene in an ambulance for a cut to his neck before he was released.

Five men reportedly fled in a gray four-door sedan, according to Los Angeles police. No further descriptions were immediately released. The guard's vehicle is reportedly equipped with a dashboard camera and the investigation was continuing.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.