Security guard struck by marbles fired from paintball gun in North Hollywood

A security guard was reportedly struck by glass marbles fired out of a paintball gun in North Hollywood at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Windows on both sides of his vehicle had holes in them resembling bullet holes. The passenger window was blown out and the driver's side was shattered. KCAL News

Los Angeles police officers responded to the parking lot of the Chevron gas station on the northeast corner of Whitsett Avenue and Sherman Way after the guard pulled in with damaged windows to his car Monday night.

The guard said multiple people followed him on Sherman Way and fired at him, striking him in the neck and chest. He said he was followed from an ATM and was attacked near a Starbucks store.

Windows on both sides of his vehicle had holes in them resembling bullet holes. The passenger window was blown out and the driver's side was shattered.

Glass marbles were found in the vehicle. Officers said the shooting was likely from a paintball-firing replica gun.

The unidentified guard said he was struck multiple times. He was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The guard was treated at the scene in an ambulance for a cut to his neck before he was released.

Five men reportedly fled in a gray four-door sedan, according to Los Angeles police. No further descriptions were immediately released. The guard's vehicle is reportedly equipped with a dashboard camera and the investigation was continuing.