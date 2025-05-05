Search underway for suspect after deadly shooting in North Hills

Police are searching for the suspect connected to a deadly shooting that happened in North Hills over the weekend.

They were called to the 8700 block of Parthenia Place at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived and found the victim, who has only been identified as a 24-year-old man, lying wounded in the street. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 374-9550.