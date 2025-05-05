Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for suspect after deadly shooting in North Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are searching for the suspect connected to a deadly shooting that happened in North Hills over the weekend. 

They were called to the 8700 block of Parthenia Place at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They arrived and found the victim, who has only been identified as a 24-year-old man, lying wounded in the street. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. 

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 374-9550.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.