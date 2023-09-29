Search underway for 32-year-old woman who fatally stabbed man in Westminster

Authorities are searching for a woman who fatally stabbed a man in Westminster on Wednesday.

Ashley Dee-Anna Charnley. Westminster Police Department

According to Westminster Police Department, officers were called to the 13000 block of Goldenwest Street at around 8 p.m. after learning of the stabbing that had just happened.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries. His identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Ashley Dee-Anna Charnley, whom they believe is a suspect in the killing.

"She is known to frequent motels around the North and West Orange County areas," said a statement from WPD, who noted that they are unsure if she owns or is in possession of a car.

A murder warrant has been issued for Charnley as their search continues. She is also wanted for an undisclosed narcotics offense, police said.

"Charnley and the victim are believed to have been in a dating relationship, however, the motive for the stabbing is unclear," said WPD Deputy Police Chief Cameron Knauerhaze.

Charnley is described as a woman who stands around 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weights about 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Charnley's whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (714) 548-3767.