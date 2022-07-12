Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver who fatally hit pedestrian in Pomona

Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Pomona on Monday.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. near Holt Avenue and New York Drive, where a man, said to be in his 30s or 40s, was found lying in the street suffering from severe injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pomona Police Department officers investigating the incident were not able to locate a suspect or vehicle involved in the collision upon their arrival.

Officers with the department's Major Accidents team were unsure of the vehicle's make and model, and could not provide immediate information on the suspect.

During the early parts of the investigation, officers had closed all lanes of Holt Avenue between Union Avenue and Erie Street.

Anyone with information about it is was asked to call the department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.