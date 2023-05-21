Watch CBS News
Search continues for suspects in shooting in Westlake District that left 4 hurt

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police Sunday continued to search for the suspects who sent four people to the hospital after a shooting outside of a Westlake District apartment building. 

The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. Saturday on Ingram Street near Wilshire Boulevard. There, police say a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside. 

At least three suspects, including the shooter, took off in a white BMW. Detectives say all four victims are expected to survive. 

May 21, 2023

