Search continues for suspects in shooting in Westlake District that left 4 hurt
Police Sunday continued to search for the suspects who sent four people to the hospital after a shooting outside of a Westlake District apartment building.
The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. Saturday on Ingram Street near Wilshire Boulevard. There, police say a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside.
At least three suspects, including the shooter, took off in a white BMW. Detectives say all four victims are expected to survive.
