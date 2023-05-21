Search continues for suspects in shooting in Westlake District that left 4 hurt

Police Sunday continued to search for the suspects who sent four people to the hospital after a shooting outside of a Westlake District apartment building.

The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. Saturday on Ingram Street near Wilshire Boulevard. There, police say a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside.

At least three suspects, including the shooter, took off in a white BMW. Detectives say all four victims are expected to survive.