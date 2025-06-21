Watch CBS News
The sculptures worth $2.1 million stolen from Anaheim warehouse have been found

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A pair of sculptures that were taken from a warehouse in Anaheim last week have been recovered, according to authorities.

The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that the sculptures, worth an estimated $2.1 million combined, were found Friday night. They were found in a trailer in a driveway after community members tipped police off to the location.

Masterpiece Publishing

Created by Sir Daniel Winn, the two pieces of artwork went missing sometime before June 9, police said. They each stand higher than eight feet tall and weigh thousands of pounds.

Police said it's possible that forklifts were used to steal the sculptures due to their weight.

As of Saturday, there's no word on any potential suspects in the alleged burglary. No arrests have been made, police said.

