The sculptures worth $2.1 million stolen from Anaheim warehouse have been found

A pair of sculptures that were taken from a warehouse in Anaheim last week have been recovered, according to authorities.

The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that the sculptures, worth an estimated $2.1 million combined, were found Friday night. They were found in a trailer in a driveway after community members tipped police off to the location.

Masterpiece Publishing

Created by Sir Daniel Winn, the two pieces of artwork went missing sometime before June 9, police said. They each stand higher than eight feet tall and weigh thousands of pounds.

Police said it's possible that forklifts were used to steal the sculptures due to their weight.

As of Saturday, there's no word on any potential suspects in the alleged burglary. No arrests have been made, police said.