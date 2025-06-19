Watch CBS News
More than $2 million in sculptures stolen from Anaheim warehouse, police say

Two sculptures valued at a combined $2.1 million were taken from an Anaheim warehouse last week, according to police. 

It happened sometime before June 9, Anaheim police told CBS News Los Angeles. They say that the owner of the business locked up two days earlier on Saturday, and by the time he returned that Monday, two statues were taken. 

The two statues, created by Sir Daniel Winn, that were stolen from a warehouse in Anaheim.  Masterpiece Publishing

Each of the pieces of artwork, created by Sir Daniel Winn, are said to stand over eight feel tall and weigh thousands of pounds. One of the two is estimated to be worth $1.8 million, while the second statue is said to be worth $200,000. 

Police say that due to the size of the sculptures, they believe the suspects possibly used a forklift to remove them from the warehouse. 

Because the building was unmarked and there was no indication that the statues were inside, police also believe that the suspects knew they were there. They were the only two pieces taken from inside of the warehouse, which was also storing other artwork, they said. 

