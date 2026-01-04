LA County's oldest restaurant, Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita, closes doors after nearly 140 years

After nearly 140 years in business, The Original Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita is closing its doors for good, ending its tenure as Los Angeles County's longest-running restaurant.

"For 139 years, Saugus Cafe has been more than just a restaurant it has been a place where memories are made, stories were shared, and generations came together," said a statement from the staff and ownership posted on their Facebook page. "We are truly honored to have served this community for so long."

Sunday was the restaurant's last day in operation, with service ending at 9 p.m. An employee told CBS LA that the property's landlord didn't allow ownership to renew the lease and that a new restaurant would be occupying the building in the future.

Over the course of its storied tenure, which began in 1886, the Saugus Cafe served some of the world's most notable icons like Charlie Chaplin, former President Theodore Roosevelt and John Wayne.

"Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives for nearly a century and a half," the statement said. "Your loyalty, kindness, and support have meant more to us than words can express. We will forever be grateful for the years we shared with this amazing community."