Saturday morning rains prompt Los Angeles County flash flood warnings
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Saturday morning as heavy rain pours in Central and Southern Los Angeles County.
The flash flood warnings are in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, with heavy rain tapering to lighter showers in the afternoon.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include:
- Long Beach
- Malibu
- Culver City
- Venice
- Santa Monica
- Inglewood
- Manhattan Beach
- Beverly Hills
- Hermosa Beach
- Hollywood
- Redondo Beach
- Torrance
- Universal City
- Downtown Los Angeles
- Encino
- Burbank
- Griffith Park
- North Hollywood
- Van Nuys
- Rancho Palos Verdes
A flood watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
