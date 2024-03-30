Watch CBS News
Saturday morning rains prompt Los Angeles County flash flood warnings

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Alex Biston tracks Saturday’s storm as morning flash flood warnings are in place
Alex Biston tracks Saturday's storm as morning flash flood warnings are in place

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Saturday morning as heavy rain pours in Central and Southern Los Angeles County. 

The flash flood warnings are in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, with heavy rain tapering to lighter showers in the afternoon. 

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: 

  • Long Beach 
  • Malibu
  • Culver City
  • Venice
  • Santa Monica 
  • Inglewood
  • Manhattan Beach
  • Beverly Hills
  • Hermosa Beach
  • Hollywood
  • Redondo Beach 
  • Torrance 
  • Universal City
  • Downtown Los Angeles
  • Encino
  •  Burbank
  • Griffith Park
  • North Hollywood
  • Van Nuys
  • Rancho Palos Verdes

A flood watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

For the latest weather, check here.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 7:06 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

