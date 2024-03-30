Saturday morning rains prompt Los Angeles County flash flood warnings

Alex Biston tracks Saturday’s storm as morning flash flood warnings are in place

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Saturday morning as heavy rain pours in Central and Southern Los Angeles County.

The flash flood warnings are in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, with heavy rain tapering to lighter showers in the afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include:

Long Beach

Malibu

Culver City

Venice

Santa Monica

Inglewood

Manhattan Beach

Beverly Hills

Hermosa Beach

Hollywood

Redondo Beach

Torrance

Universal City

Downtown Los Angeles

Encino

Burbank

Griffith Park

North Hollywood

Van Nuys

Rancho Palos Verdes

A flood watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

For the latest weather, check here.