Santa Monica's Bay Cities deli closed for health code violations

Santa Monica's Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery closed on Wednesday after inspectors found several health code violations, mainly a vermin infestation.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health described the vermin infestation violation as "major" in its reasoning for Bay Cities' closure.

Inspectors also listed nine other violations, totaling 24 points. According to the department's health grading system for restaurants, markets and bakeries, Bay Cities would have received a C rating.

"All food facilities that have a critical violation may be subject to closure regardless of the score received on the inspection report," public health officials wrote on the department's website. "Food facilities that score below seventy percent (70%) twice within a twelve (12) month period are subject to closure and further legal action."

It's unclear when Bay Cities will reopen. According to public health records, the market has failed one other inspection in the last five years. In the September 2024 public health report, inspectors found two critical violations for hand washing and improper sanitization of utensils and equipment.

Public health officials said they carried out the inspection after someone got sick after eating the market's signature "Godmother sandwich."

The family-owned market opened in 1925 and gained a following for its sandwiches.

"When you dine at our Italian deli and bakery in Santa Monica, California, you can expect the highest quality food made with the freshest ingredients, along with friendly, personal customer service," the market wrote on its website.