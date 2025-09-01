Santa Monica police searching for suspect who stabbed pizza restaurant employee on lunch break

Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a Santa Monica restaurant employee multiple times on Sunday night.

It happened just before 5 p.m. outside of the pizza restaurant in the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department. They say that they arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and detectives are reviewing video footage, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for information that could lead to an arrest.

Police told CBS News Los Angeles that the Pier Pizza & Subs worker was on his lunch break when he was allegedly assaulted by the suspect, who they believe is homeless.

Some other people who work in the same area say that the incident is far from a surprise.

"It's really terrible to hear, but it doesn't surprise me, unfortunately," said Jehrid Hale. "I feel for my employees, I fear for my coworkers, I fear for my girlfriend, my partner, and just people that come here."

He's one of many people who think that there should be an increased police presence, especially in popular places where there tend to be larger crowds of people, like the pier.

"Could curtail this with a little bit of police presence," said John Alle, who works with the Santa Monica Coalition/Safe Cities. "That works."

In late August, SMPD Chief Ramon Batista announced that he would be stepping down from his position. In a letter to the public, he briefly addressed the "significant challenges" that the department has faced in recent years. Most recently, the city has been plagued by a series of crimes, including the shooting of a police officer who was investigating a separate incident where two people inside of a Waymo were targeted by the same gunman.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact SMPD at (310) 458-8491.