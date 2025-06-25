Santa Monica Police officer injured during shooting, suspect remains at large

A police officer in Santa Monica was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed around 1:45 p.m. that it was "actively managing" an ongoing incident near Santa Monica Place, located near 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

CBS News Los Angeles confirmed that an officer approached the suspect for an unknown reason, leading to the suspect firing a gun at the officer. It's not yet clear if the officer fired back.

The officer's condition was not clear as of 2:15 p.m.

The suspected shooter remains at large, SMPD said. The department asked the public to avoid the area near Santa Monica Place while the search continues. "Santa Monica Place has been cleared," police said. The department said the suspect is in his 30s, wearing a dark-colored jacket and black jeans.

No additional details were immediately made available.