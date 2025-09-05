Suspect arrested for stabbing Santa Monica restaurant employee who was on lunch break

Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a Santa Monica restaurant employee who was on his break over the weekend.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday outside of the Pier Pizza & Subs restaurant, located in the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release at the time. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times.

The victim, who still hasn't been identified, was on his lunch break when the assault occurred, coworkers told CBS News Los Angeles on Monday. He was hospitalized after being treated at the scene by Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics.

While investigating the incident, SMPD detectives found that the attack happened at the top of a staircase that connects Ocean Front Walk to Appian Way. The suspect fled from the area afterwards and wasn't located until Wednesday.

It was then that police encountered the suspect, 24-year-old Malvin Walker, in the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk. He was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and also booked for unrelated offenses, including felony vandalism without bail and a $51,000 warrant on suspicion of battery, police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SMPD detectives at (310) 458-8427.