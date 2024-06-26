Santa Monica beach attack suspect faces attempted murder charges

The man accused of assaulting three people at the beach in Santa Monica on Monday faces a string of charges including assault with the intent to commit rape, felony child abuse, and attempted murder.

The District Attorney filed charges on Tuesday against Jawann Dwayne Garnett, 32, who police say is homeless, with a significant criminal history and currently is on formal probation for assault with the intent to commit sexual assault.

Garnett allegedly assaulted three unrelated victims Monday morning on the beach, just north of the Santa Monica Pier.

An elderly woman was medically treated at the scene and a 17-year-old was treated at a hospital for severe injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police. A bystander who intervened was also allegedly attacked.

Jenna Wilker said she was at the beach, near lifeguard Tower 13 when she heard the commotion.

"It was pretty violent, I ran over and got the dude to let go of the woman. I pushed him off of her and he clocked me pretty good in the face," Wilker said.

Before targeting the teen, police say that the suspect dragged the other victim, an elderly woman, into the water where he allegedly tried to drown her. Eventually, he was stopped by family members and lifeguards in the area.

For Monday's allegations, Garnett faces the following charges: attempted murder, felony child abuse, assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping.

Along with Tuesday's announcement of charges, the District Attorney's Office also listed Garnett's prior arrests, including assault with the intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence – both a misdemeanor and felony charge, trespassing, and failing to register as a sex offender.

On June 9, Garnett was arrested by Santa Monica police for failing to register as a sex offender. While in custody, Garnett was registered as a sex offender in the City of Santa Monica and released with a citation and a promise to appear in court. This was Santa Monica police's only encounter with Garnett before the attack on the beach.

Garnett is being held on $1 million bail.