Homeless suspect in custody after 3 assaulted on Santa Monica beach

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A suspect is in custody following multiple assaults Monday at two lifeguard towers north of the Santa Monica Pier, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police said the assaults on the three unrelated victims happened around 9:45 a.m.  A bystander was injured after attempting to intervene while an elderly woman was being attacked, and a 17-year-old was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a homeless person, not familiar to police, according to SMPD. No weapons were used in the assaults.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 5:30 PM PDT

