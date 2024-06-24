Homeless suspect in custody after 3 assaulted on Santa Monica beach

A suspect is in custody following multiple assaults Monday at two lifeguard towers north of the Santa Monica Pier, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police said the assaults on the three unrelated victims happened around 9:45 a.m. A bystander was injured after attempting to intervene while an elderly woman was being attacked, and a 17-year-old was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a homeless person, not familiar to police, according to SMPD. No weapons were used in the assaults.