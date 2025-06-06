Public health officials confirm new measles case in LA County

Los Angeles County public health officials have confirmed a new measles case in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least three Santa Clarita stores in recent weeks.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Health, officials advised that the person visited:

the Costco at 18659 Via Princessa from 10 a.m. to noon,

the Trader Joes at 19037 Golden Valley Road from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.,

and the Walmart at 25450, The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Officials say that other people who came in contact with the person may have been exposed. They advise that symptoms could arise within seven and 21 days, and residents are advised to verify their vaccination status.

"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," said County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis in a statement. "A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."

According to health officials, measles symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. People typically notice a red rash one to four days after symptoms first start, beginning on the head and then spreading to the lower body.

This is now at least the 13th case of measles confirmed in California thus far this year, according to the California Department of Public Health. The first Los Angeles County case was reported back in March, however in February officials also noted that an Orange County infant with the disease traveled through LAX.