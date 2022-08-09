Watch CBS News
Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station lobby closed due to suspicious object

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station lobby is closed due to a suspicious object investigation, the department tweeted. 

The tweet was sent around 7:12 p.m. Monday. The station is a division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The front main entrance parking lot is closed off for an undetermined amount of time, deputies added. 

It has not been publically released what the suspicious object is. 

No injuries have been reported. 

https://mobile.twitter.com/SCVSHERIFF/status/1556825449782603779?cxt=HHwWhsCj-fCf-porAAAA

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

