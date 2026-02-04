19-year-old arrested for deadly double-shooting at Santa Clarita Halloween party

A 19-year-old man has been arrested months after he allegedly opened fire at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita and killed two people last year.

Alejandro Trujillo, of Newhall, was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, according to an updated news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was booked on two counts of murder and was being held without bail for the shooting that happened back on Oct. 31, 2025.

At the time, deputies rushed to the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in the Gavin Canyon area of Newhall at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Elijah Harts, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, while Anthony Mora, 27, died sometime after he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said that the shooting stemmed from a fight that had broken out at the party.

As their investigation into the incident continues, deputies asked anyone with further information to contact Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.