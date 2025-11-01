Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting at Santa Clarita Halloween Party

Mika Edwards
Executive Producer of Streaming and Digital, CBS Los Angeles
/ CBS LA

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a Halloween party Friday night in Santa Clarita.

It happened just before midnight on De Wolfe Road in Gavin Canyon. Investigators say the victim died at the scene.

Information is limited, and a motive is unclear as of Saturday morning.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.  

