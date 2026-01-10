Santa Ana winds continue through the weekend, bringing warmer Southern California temperatures

While the weekend will see warmer afternoon temperatures, wind gusts will continue to sweep through the usual Santa Ana Wind Corridor, bringing a high wind warning to the area.

Santa Ana conditions are expected to peak Saturday, but will continue through Sunday, bringing "advisory-level winds."

Downtown Los Angeles and the LA Basin are expected to experience only light winds on Saturday. "It's going to be dry and sunny for wind-free areas, like the LA Basin," CBS LA Meteorologist Alex Biston said.

Strong wind gusts were recorded on Friday, mostly in mountain areas and in the San Fernando Valley. Fontana saw gusts at 72 mph, while Malibu Hills had peak gusts at 48 mph, and in Chatsworth, 37 mph gusts were recorded.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday in areas such as the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley, 14 Freeway corridor.

Wind advisories will also be in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday in the Western Antelope Valley Foothills, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu, eastern Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Western San Fernando Valley, and the Golden State, 5 Freeway corridor.

The Santa Ana winds will bring some slight warming to the area, but temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal through Saturday.

Temperatures could move slightly above normal in most areas by Sunday, with highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.