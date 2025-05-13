Second arrest made in deadly Santa Ana shooting that left 13-year-old boy dead in 2024

Police have announced a second arrest in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Santa Ana in 2024.

It happened back on June 5, 2025 in the 900 block of W. Bishop Street, where Santa Ana police were dispatched after learning of a shooting, according to a press release from the department.

Upon arrival, they found two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those victims, 13 years old, died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The second victim, 16, was hospitalized but has since recovered. A second 13-year-old was found nearby unharmed, police said.

Two days after the shooting, SAPD homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect as 27-year-old Santa Ana man Raymond Mario Jimenez. He was arrested and booked for murder, attempted murder and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

A second arrest was made nearly a year after the original incident, when police took 18-year-old Michael Richard Jimenez into custody on April 24. He was arrested with help from the U.S. Marsha's Task Force after he was located in Riverside. He was booked for attempted murder.

The case remains under investigation, and detectives ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.