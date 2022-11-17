Police shoot suspect in Santa Ana
Police shot and wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.
At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them.
They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The reason for the shooting was not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
