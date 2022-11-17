Police shoot suspect in Santa Ana

Watch CBS News
Police shoot, wound suspect in Santa Ana
Police shot and wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.

At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them. 

They were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

