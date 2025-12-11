Santa Ana police arrest suspect in deadly drive-thru stabbing

The Santa Ana Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a person to death in a local drive-thru last weekend.

The deadly stabbing happened on Saturday, Dec. 6, outside the Pollo Campero restaurant at 2320 S. Bristol Street. Officers found 43-year-old Bakersfield man Christopher Abrego with multiple stab wounds. The Orange County Fire Authority took Abrego to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said suspect Diego Sartori had an altercation with Abrego before he allegedly stabbed the 43-year-old to death.

Detectives and AB-109 officers arrested Sartori at a Costa Mesa motel on Dec. 10. The Orange County Probation Department said AB-109 officers are probation officers who oversee felons with "current or prior statutorily defined serious, violent, or sex-offense convictions."

Officers booked Sartori into Santa Ana Jail for murder.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the case to call homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) 847-6227.