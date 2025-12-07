Stabbing victim found dead in Santa Ana restaurant's drive-thru

A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the drive-thru of a restaurant in Santa Ana on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, reports came in at about 4:40 p.m. when a man was found on the ground in the drive-thru of a Pollo Campero located at 2320 S Bristol Street.

The man was suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He's yet to be identified publicly.

The death is under investigation. Authorities said no suspect information was available as of Sunday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.