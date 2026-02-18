Watch CBS News
San Pedro Gaffey Street intersection closed after bus collides with power pole

Julie Sharp
A major San Pedro thoroughfare to the 110 Freeway and leading to the Vincent Thomas Bridge is temporarily closed after a bus collided with a power pole, according to the CHP.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m., involving a school bus. Crews reported a severed power pole with wires down where the southbound 110 Freeway ends, at Gaffey Street. Aerial footage showed the pole leaning, with a crane truck parked nearby.

The Gaffey Street intersection, which connects to and from the 110 Freeway and to the Vincent Thomas Bridge, is closed as crews work to repair the power lines. It is not known how long the closure will last.

