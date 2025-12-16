Driver leads CHP officers on high-speed pursuit through San Fernando Valley

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a car that has no license plates in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night.

The chase began in Ventura County before heading south along the 101 Freeway.

Officers said that they initiated pursuit because the car had no lights on and no license plates. Once SkyCal was overhead, the car had its headlights on as well as its hazards.

Despite an attempt from CHP officers to lay a spike strip and pop the vehicle's tires, officers said they were unsuccessful.

At times, the suspect was seen driving at speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

At around 11 p.m., as the driver began to move through the downtown area, CHP officers said that they threw a successful spike strip. Despite this, the suspect continued to flee.

A low-lying level of fog created difficult visibility for SkyCal to continue the chase, which had not reached a conclusion at the time that the helicopter had to stop for safety reasons.