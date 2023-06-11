Watch CBS News
San Bernardino police shut down illegal internet cafe

San Bernardino police shut down an illegal internet cafe being operated by a "criminal street gang" over the weekend. 

According to a tweet issued by the San Bernardino Police Department, officers who located the "illegal NET cafe" recovered more than $7,000 and a stolen firearm while serving a search warrant at the undisclosed location.

"The NET Cafe is now closed for business," the tweet thread said. 

On top of shutting down the care, officers also conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Wilson Street and 11th Street and found that the driver was an active member of a criminal street gang who was found to be on probation. He had two loaded firearms with him. 

"All suspects were all arrested on various felony charges," police said. 

It remains unclear what the alleged gang was using the location for. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

