San Bernardino police arrest repeat laundromat burglars

San Bernardino police arrested two of three robbery suspects who stole from the same laundromat at least three times -- and every time they were caught on surveillance camera.

The SBPD posted the surveillance footage on social media Wednesday showing the suspects breaking into an office door at San Bernardino Coin Wash, using various tools to get in, including a sledgehammer, pry bar and power saw. This alone caused over $20,000 in damage, not including the cash and things stolen from the office. 

Detectives identified two of the suspects, served a search warrant and found evidence linking both suspects to the burglaries. Police say one of the suspects has a prior felony conviction. 

