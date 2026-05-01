San Bernardino motel manager arrested for allegedly pimping and pandering, motel red-tagged

Earlier this week, a downtown San Bernardino motel manager was arrested on felony charges of pimping and pandering following a targeted police investigation in the area related to activity at the motel.

With a focus on combating prostitution, pimping, pandering, and human trafficking impacting the downtown area, officers with the San Bernardino Police Department served a search warrant on April 29 at the motel.

People living and working nearby say the area is notorious for prostitution.

"They know that G Street is the street where girls are out standing, so you can get a prostitute," Anthony Zavala, Salvation Army worker, said.

Employees of the Sunshine Motel were allegedly facilitating prostitution-related activity on the property. The motel at 570 N. H Street was also found to be unsafe due to health and safety violations and was red-tagged and closed, according to the SBPD.

"I think a lot more work needs to be done still, but obviously it's great, put away some people like that, that could do that to a young lady," Zavala said.

The SBPD also faced increased police calls and ongoing neighborhood safety concerns, as there were other exploitation-related offenses occurring in and around the location.

"I got young kids, I got a six-year-old, eight-year-old, 15-year-old, 16-year-old daughters and to pull down the street and see all these girls just standing out here wearing hardly anything, you know, it's upsetting." Anthony Rodriguez, Salvation Army worker, said.

Some in the area don't agree. "I don't think they were doing anything wrong. They were just, you know, living their lives," San Bernardino resident Michael Vasquez said.

In a news release, SBPD Chief Darren Goodman said, "The San Bernardino Police Department will relentlessly pursue those who exploit and victimize others."