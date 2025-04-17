San Bernardino man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating apps

Fontana police accuse man of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating apps

Fontana police asked for help finding potential victims of a San Bernardino man arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app.

Detectives from the Fontana Police Department arrested 31-year-old Oscar Silva Morales on April 17. They believe he met several women on dating apps and messaged them through Snapchat under the usernames: thatboii_laloo and Joey242599.

Silva Morales allegedly sexually assaulted his victim inside his car after meeting the woman on a dating app. Silvia Morales had been between homes, living in his car and bouncing around different residences in Southern California, according to Fontana PD.

Fontana police released this photo of Oscar Silva Morales. Fontana PD

Investigators added that Silva Morales is the subject of several investigations in San Bernardino and Orange counties.

For these reasons, detectives are concerned that there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Baker at (909) 854-8014 or via email LBaker@fontanaca.gov.