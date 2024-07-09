Watch CBS News
San Bernardino hospital asking for help identifying patient

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A San Bernardino hospital needs help identifying one of its patients. 

People found the patient on July 2 at about 8 a.m. along  E. Highland Avenue in San Bernardino. He did not have any identifying documents. 

Hospital staff described him as an African American man in his 40s. He has black hair and black eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 163 pounds. 

thumbnail-cidf-lyf04xll2.png
The hospital released this photo of the patient. Dignity Health

He has an "LA" tattoo on his right forearm and is missing his left middle finger. 

