San Bernardino police share details on suspect wanted in deadly shooting of single mother

San Bernardino police have shared information on a homicide suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting that left a single mother dead in early February. 

The incident happened outside a home in the 1500 block of W. Concord Street on Feb. 1 at around 5 p.m., SBPD officers said at the time. 

Upon arrival, they learned that Niliyah Montgomery, the 19-year-old single mother, was involved in a fight with a group of people. As she was walking back into the house, she was shot from behind and pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. 

After weeks of investigation, police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Elvia Johnson. Detectives said that after "multiple subjects were involved in a physical altercation," Johnson "entered a vehicle and fired a single gunshot striking the victim."

screenshot-2026-02-25-at-5-11-49-pm.png
Elvia Johnson, the 20-year-old woman that San Bernardino police are seeking in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 1, 2026. San Bernardino Police Department

Investigators say that Johnson has an active warrant for her arrest and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts was urged to contact SBPD's Homicide Unit at (909) 998-3497 or (909) 998-3491.

