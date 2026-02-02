San Bernardino family calls for justice after daughter killed in shooting over weekend

A San Bernardino family mother is calling for justice after he daughter was fatally shot in the back following an argument outside of their home over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., according to San Bernardino Police Department officers who were called to the 1600 block of W. Concord Street for reports of a shooting in the area.

Niliyah Montgomery, the 19-year-old woman fatally shot outside of her San Bernardino home on Sunday, with her daugther. Montgomery Family

Tasha Montgomery says that her 19-year-old daughter, Niliyah, had gone outside to argue with a friend. The confrontation turned into a fistfight, and as her daughter was walking back into their house, someone shot her in the back.

"My baby came running into my arms saying, 'Mom.' With blood coming out her mouth," Tasha Montgomery said. "She was everything to me. That's my child, firstborn. She made me a mother."

Police say that there were multiple people present at the time that the fight and shooting occurred. Tasha Montgomery says that she's not sure what the argument was about, but wishes that they could have let it go before things ended the way they did.

"Just because somebody said something to you, doesn't mean you have to react on it," she said. "Y'all did that. Y'all didn't care how I was gonna feel. Y'all didn't think about her baby. Didn't think about nobody, it was selfish."

She said that Niliyah was the mother of a 3-year-old girl named Junie, and that she had returned to school to seek a better life for herself and her daughter after dropping out when she was pregnant.

Tasha Montgomery said that as she does the impossible and buries her own child, she hopes that a lesson was learned and that Niliyah isn't forgotten.

"She had a long life to live. Niliyah supposed to bury me. I'm not supposed to bury her," Tasha Montgomery said. "Prayers is good. Anything else, I don't need that, cause all that stuff is temporary. People pass away, they're here after the funeral and all that. That goes away."

Due to the amount of witnesses to the shooting, San Bernardino police are asking anyone who knows more to come forward.