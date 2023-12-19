Ruptured water main causes sinkhole at Van Nuys intersection

A ruptured underground water pipeline flooded a Van Nuys intersection on Tuesday, leaving a wet and muddy mess in its wake.

Water began gushing from the broken pipe, located in the 6800 block of N. Hazeltine Avenue, a little before 3:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

The cause of the rupture was not immediately known.

As of 5 p.m., water could still be seen rushing from the sinkhole in the street with SkyCal overhead.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called to the scene to assist with the investigation into the cause.

No injuries were reported.