Possible explosives found in San Gabriel Valley; nearby school placed on lockdown

Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School in Rosemead was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after possible explosives were found at a vacant home nearby, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

They were called to a home near Jackson Avenue and Emerson Place at around 12:20 p.m. after a crew working in the area discovered what they believed were explosives at a property near the school, which is located in the 7500 block of Emerson Place.

The blocked off area as LASD deputies investigated possible explosives in Rosemead on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. CBS LA

As the investigation got underway, deputies and school officials placed the campus on lockdown. With SkyCal overhead, a group of parents was observed gathering outside the school's entrance. The students appeared to be released from the school at around 3 p.m.

Deputies told CBS LA that the incident had concluded a little before 4 p.m. and that Arson and Explosives Detail detectives were working to determine the nature of the items.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.