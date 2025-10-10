Iconic California-based Roscoe's chicken and waffles restaurant celebrates 50th anniversary

The iconic California-based restaurant, Roscoe's House of Chicken N Waffles, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big event.

The cultural landmark known for its soul food dishes and well-known chicken and waffles combination is hosting a festival to celebrate its golden anniversary.

The one-day festival will be hosted at the Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach. The event will feature food, music and vendors.

When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Shoreline Aquatic Park, Long Beach, CA

General Manager Glen Belisle said the celebration is meant to honor the loyal customers who have kept the restaurant open all these years.

"We want to celebrate them; we want to show them appreciation and say, 'thank you for 50 years,'" Belisle said.

He said the restaurant has allowed him to work his way up and get to where he is now. He describes Roscoe's as more than just a restaurant.

"I think it's a cultural icon and it's not just about the food; it's also about the Roscoe's experience," he said. "We call it the Roscoe's family and we try to cultivate that."

The restaurant chain was founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975. Over the years, the restaurant has welcomed celebrities including Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O'Neal, and even global leaders, including former President Obama.