3 found dead inside Rolling Hills home after domestic violence incident, deputies say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three people were found dead inside of a Rolling Hills home on Saturday afternoon in what deputies say may have been a domestic violence incident. 

They were called to the 100 block of Crest Road East at around 10:20 a.m. after receiving a call from a family member of the victims, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The caller informed detectives that her sister and father were both dead inside of the home. While clearing the location, deputies also found another woman who was dead. All three are adults, according to LASD. 

"Based on the investigators initial, ongoing investigation, this incident appears to be a domestic violence related murder-suicide, and there is no threat to the community," deputies said. 

None of the victims has yet been identified, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

