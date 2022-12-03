Robert Luna is sworn in as the 34th Los Angeles County Sheriff

Los Angeles County has a new sheriff, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in today as the 34th L.A. County Sheriff.

Luna soundly beat incumbent Alex Villanueva, holding a 20-percentage-point lead in the vote count until Villanueva conceded the race.

Today's ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles was attended by Luna's family, current and former city and police officials from Long Beach and LA County officials.

"I want to thank the voters of Los Angeles County for electing me as the 34th Sheriff and entrusting me with a very clear mandate to bring new leadership and accountability to our Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department," said Luna after officially taking the department oath today.

Speakers at the ceremony spoke highly of Luna's character and leadership abilities. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Luna is one of the kindest people you could ever meet. "Robert's core values are rooted in collaberation, strength and kindness," said Garcia.

"He's a really good dude," said Luna's daughter Cesie.

During the ceremony, Luna addressed the need to restore public trust and increase accountability. He also mentioned the need to eliminate deputy gangs and improve conditions in jails.

"Our first job will always be to keep the community safe. This year violent crime went up 15 percent and property crime was up 13 percent in areas we patrol. To reverse this trend, we must look at the data and double down on what works and change what doesn't work," said Luna.

Luna highlighted three department goals: integrity, accountability and collaboration. He emphasized the need to defend good policing, while at the same time acknowledging the department's responsibility to call out bad policing.

Over the next few months, Luna said he will be working on policies and strategies to fight crime, address the homelessness crisis, restore public trust and increase accountability as well as modernizing the Sheriff's Department and improving Deputy and employee wellness.

The East Los Angeles native spent 36 years with the Long Beach Police Department, becoming chief in 2014. He has a master's degree in public administration from Cal State Long Beach, and lives in that city with his wife, with whom he has two adult children.

Luna's victory in the Nov. 8 election marked only the second time in roughly a century that an incumbent lost a re-election bid. The first time occurred four years ago when Villanueva defeated then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

Today's swearing-in ceremony precedes Luna's actual first day on the job, Monday Dec. 5.

