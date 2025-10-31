Robert Englund, best known for Freddy Krueger role, honored with Hollywood star

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" star, Robert Englund, was honored with his Hollywood star, appropriately on this Halloween Friday.

The 78-year-old theatrically trained actor may be best known for his menacing portrayal of Freddy Krueger, but he has also appeared in over 80 films, multiple television series, and countless guest star roles.

"I love the smell of peanut butter cups in the morning, Happy Halloween," Englund said to the crowd gathered at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Englund was born in Glendale, California, and at 12 years old, he stumbled into his first acting class through a friend, which ignited his love for the craft.

Finishing his education at the U.S. branch of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art at Oakland University in Detroit, Englund moved on to perform in classic plays on the East Coast for several years. He returned to California and landed the first role he auditioned for in "Buster and Billie."

Robert Englund Hollywood Walk of Fame

Director and writer Wes Craven took a chance on Englund as he auditioned for his 1984-released horror movie – he had intended to cast a bulky stuntman to portray Freddy Krueger.

The movie was a hit, spawned seven sequels, and became an international phenomenon with a cult-like fan base.

"I wouldn't be here without the fans," Englund said. "And as far as I can see, you guys showed up, and I know you are going to start knocking on doors looking for peanut butter cups and candy corn real soon, but thanks for coming…"