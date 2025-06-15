Riverside police search for driver who crashed into protester

The Riverside Police Department is searching for the driver who crashed into a woman during a protest Saturday night.

A large group of demonstrators was marching on University Avenue between Main and Orange streets at 9:10 p.m. when a speeding SUV drove around the march and struck a woman and drove away, according to police.

Paramedics took the seriously injured woman to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

A video of the collision shows protesters approaching the black SUV. While most protesters stood outside the driver's side door, one of the demonstrators bumped into the left taillight, and another smashed it with an object. The suspect quickly turned into the crowd and ran over the woman. The driver sped away as protesters chased after the vehicle.

Police did not say what happened before the video.