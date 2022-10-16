Watch CBS News
Riverside police investigating pair of brazen store robberies

Authorities are investigating a pair of robberies that have occurred in separate weeks. 

According to Riverside Police Department, the first instance occurred on Oct. 1, when a group of suspects loaded up two shopping carts with laundry detergent and diapers. 

Surveillance footage from the Smart & Final store where the robbery took place show employees attempting to stop the crime, but the suspects pushed past them and left with the stolen merchandise, which was worth up to $500. 

The second robbery took place at a Nordstrom Rack on Monday, when suspects stole several high-end purses, using a pair of scissors to cut the security tags off. 

The suspects, described by the police as "young women" were approached by employees but threatened them with the scissors and fled from the scene. They stole about $3k worth of merchandise. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact Riverside Police Department. 

