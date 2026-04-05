Burglary suspect who stole from Riverside National Cemetery visitors arrested after pursuit

A burglary suspect who allegedly stole from several people visiting the Riverside National Cemetery in recent months was arrested on Saturday following a pursuit, Riverside County deputies said.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, investigators said that they were made aware of several theft victims who had things stolen from their cars while attending funeral services at the cemetery, which is located in the 22000 block of Van Buren Boulevard.

"During these incidents, the suspect stole various items, including credit cards, which were later used to commit fraudulent transactions," the release said.

Through their investigation, deputies were able to positively identify the suspect as 47-year-old Kurt Gruen, of Grand Terrace in San Bernardino County.

On Saturday, April 4, Perris Sheriff's Station deputies and investigators with the Cal Fire Arson unit located Gruen as he was leaving the cemetery, the release said. When they attempted to pull him over, Gruen instead fled and a pursuit was initiated.

"The pursuit terminated in the area of Stetson Avenue and Cawston Avenue, in the city of Hemet," deputies said.

Gruen was arrested without incident and booked for evading a peace officer, possession of stolen property and several charges related to vehicle burglary and fraud-related charges, the release noted.

As their investigation continues, investigators said that further details would be withheld. Due to the nature of the crimes, RSO deputies believe that there may be additional unreported cases and ask anyone with further details to contact them at (951) 210-1000 or (951) 776-1099.