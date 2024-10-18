Riverside man allegedly kills roommate and buries body in backyard

A 48-year-old Riverside man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his roommate after investigators found human remains in a makeshift grave in the man's backyard.

On Tuesday, Riverside police officers responded to a call reporting that a resident on Sylvan Drive near Rutland Avenue had not been seen or heard from for several days.

As officers were investigating the matter, they learned that a resident had made statements claiming he killed his roommate. That man, Richard Martinez, was detained, and a search of the property revealed a possible crime scene in the backyard, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Cadaver dogs alerted to freshly disturbed soil in the backyard and as detectives began digging, they found human remains. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Bradley Minder. Police say during an altercation, Martinez allegedly killed Minder and buried his body in the backyard of their home.

Detectives arrested Martinez and later booked him for murder. He is currently being held without bail.